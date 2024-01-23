Stephen Colbert Shreds Former Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis

Facebook

With one joke, Stephen Colbert showed why Gov. Ron DeSantis will never be the President Of The United States.

Colbert said, “Tonight, the big story, after losing by 30 points in Iowa and polling at an anemic 6% in New Hampshire, Ron Desantis has dropped out of the presidential race. Right there. Right there, ladies and gentlemen. There it is, the reaction he never got while he was running for president. But Ron, don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because you need to practice smiling. I don’t understand why Americans didn’t rally behind a guy who declared war on the Magic Kingdom, attacked trans kids, denied covid, kidnapped migrants and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard, and ate pudding with his fingers. Finger pudding, of course, is a delicacy known as [gagging].”

Video:

DeSantis’s image has now been carved in pop culture stone. He will never be taken seriously as a presidential contender. The Florida governor may try to get a job in the next administration if Trump returns to the White House, but given that Trump is more likely to end up in the warden’s office than the Oval Office, those dreams might be a long shot for Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis was too weird to ever be president. He is relentless fodder for late-night comedians, but he is not a future in the making.

DeSantis can go back to running Florida into the ground because America will never buy what he tried to sell.

