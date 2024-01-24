Lindsey Graham Threw Trump Under The Bus To Avoid Georgia Criminal Charges

A new book reveals that Sen. Lindsey Graham fought testifying in the Georgia RICO investigation, but when he testified, he threw Trump under the bus.

Politico reported:

“After fighting a four-month legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to block his grand jury subpoena â€” and losing â€” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham turned on a dime ‘and threw Trump under the bus,’ according to a source familiar with his testimony. According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton County confirmed by the authors, Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘That Martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you.’

“He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf. After Graham was finished testifying, he bumped into FANI WILLIS in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story. ‘That was so cathartic,’ he told Willis. ‘I feel so much better.’ Then, to the astonishment of one source who witnessed the scene, South Carolina’s senior senator hugged the Fulton County DA who was aggressively pursuing Trump. Willis’s reaction: ‘She was like “whatever, dude,”‘ according to one witness of the strange encounter.”

The new book Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election is where the account of Graham throwing Trump under the bus comes from.

The special grand jury recommended that Lindsey Graham be criminally charged, but Fulton County DA Fani Willis didn’t bring charges, and now it is clear why. Graham didn’t just to be legally required minimum. He provided evidence that helped Trump get charged with RICO violations in Georgia.

When push came to shove, Lindsey Graham tossed Trump overboard and saved himself.

Lindsey Graham isn’t up for reelection until 2026. The odds are that Trump will be long gone by then. Graham, like many other Republicans, apparently decided that he wasn’t going to risk jail time for Donald Trump.

