Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Lindsey Graham Be Indicted For Trying To Overturn The Election

The Georgia Special Grand Jury report was not supposed to contain any bombshells, but it did have at least one. The grand jury recommended indictment for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Georgia special grand jury had recommended charges against Lindsey Graham, David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler. They weren’t charged. https://t.co/G0siQlwbhN pic.twitter.com/5yS8rPV4id — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 8, 2023

Sen. Graham along with former Republican Georgia Senators Perdue and Loeffler was recommended for indictment for his participation in the plot to try to overturn the 2020 election for Trump. Former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was also recommended for indictment.

Sen. Graham argued that he was acting in his official capacity as a US Senator when he made phone calls to election officials in Georgia and suggested the use of Georgia law as a pretense for throwing out votes for Joe Biden in 2020. Graham tried to use the official capacity immunity to get out of testifying in Georgia but was rejected by the courts.

This is the first piece of evidence in a legal document that shows current and former members of the Senate involved in the plot to overturn the election.

Any who thinks that many of these Republicans who are still in Congress won’t try to overturn an election for Trump again in 2024 is mistaken.

The threat to democracy is within the Republican Party. It is not limited to just Donald Trump.

Did Lindsey Graham flip on Trump and cooperate to avoid criminal charges?

It is unknown, but Graham came much closer to being indicted than anyone knew before the Special Grand Jury report was released.