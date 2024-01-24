Mitch McConnell Confirms That Trump Is Trying To Kill GOP Border Deal With Biden

In a closed door meeting with his Senate Republican conference, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed that Trump ordered Republicans not to do a border deal with Biden.

MCCONNELL told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans Wed that the politics of the border has flipped for Rs and cast doubt on linking Ukraine and border.

“When we started this, the border united us, and Ukraine divided us.”

“The politics on this have changed,” McConnell then told his GOP colleagues.

This is ALL about Trump.

McConnell referred to Trump as “the nominee” and noted the former president wants to run his 2024 campaign centered on immigration. And the GOP leader said, “We don’t want to do anything to undermine him.”

“We’re in a quandary,” McConnell added.</em?

Sherman’s reporting goes along with a report from HuffPost that Trump is pressuring Republicans not to do anything on the border because he wants to deny Biden a win:

“Trump wants them to kill it because he doesn’t want Biden to have a victory,” said the source. “He told them he will fix the border when he is president… He said he only wants the perfect deal.”

Ukraine and Israel aren’t going to get aid because Republicans are afraid of Donald Trump and are caving to his usual incredibly selfish and poor political instincts.

Imagine how it is going to play in House and Senate races across the country when voters find out that their representative or senator denied aid to Ukraine and Israel while doing nothing on the border because Trump said so.

Trump’s meddling always causes Republicans to lose, so if Democrats end up controlling the entire federal government in January 2025, it will once again be because the GOP was afraid of Donald Trump.

