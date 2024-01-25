Another Biden Impeachment Witness Blows Up In James Comer’s Face

Rep. James Comer’s Biden impeachment investigation failure rolled on by featuring a witness who has never spoken or communicated with the President.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said in a statement about Mervyn Yan’s testimony:

Just like every other witness in Chairman Comer’s ‘clueless investigation’â€”that even House Republicans are calling a ‘parade of embarrassments’ and ‘a disaster’â€”Mervyn Yan testified to the Committee today that he has no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden and that, to his knowledge, President Biden was not involved in, did not profit from, and took no official actions in relation to his family’s business dealings.

Further undercutting Republicans’ lies about President Biden, Mr. Yan testified that he never once did business with or had any personal or professional communication with President Biden.

Chairman Comer’s allegations have been disproven time and again, as he ‘continues to embarrass himself and House Republicans.’ Yet, House Republicans have spent 13 months and millions of tax dollars in feckless pursuit of political revenge demanded by former President Donald Trump.

According to Republican investigators, these transcribed interviews and depositions are supposed to be central to closing out 13 months of ‘clueless investigation’ into President Biden, and I think they are right: Every single witness called by House Republicans has refuted their increasingly desperate and outlandish efforts to smear President Biden. It is time to end this slapstick comedy of an investigation and instead focus on delivering for the American people.

If my Republican colleagues are interested in a private citizen’s business with CEFC, then surely they must be distressed that an American President, Donald Trump, collected at least $150,000 from CEFC and more than $5.5 million from the Chinese government and Chinese state-owned enterprise while sitting in the Oval Office and presiding over the federal government.

House Republicans have turned on Comer and called his investigation an embarrassment and a disaster. Since Rep. Comer can’t find an impeachable offense committed by the President, he has spent more than a year going down conspiracy rabbit holes and interviewing what seems like everyone in Hunter Biden’s life even if they have never met his father.

James Comer has no case, and apparently no idea what he is doing. Rep. Comer seems to be hoping that can string together something that sounds ominous or infers an impeachable offense, but he’s got nothing, and this Biden impeachment investigation appears to be going nowhere.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.