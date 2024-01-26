Mike Johnson Releases Bizarre Letter About The Border

In a letter to his Republican House conference, Speaker Mike Johnson released a letter that demanded Biden sign a Republican border bill while also criticizing Biden for not following the law.

Johnson demanded that the Senate pass and Biden sign the House’s Trump style border bill into law, and then wrote, “Many of our constituents have asked an important question ‘what is the point of negotiating new laws with an administration that will not enforce the laws already on the books. If President Biden wants us to believe he is serious about protecting our national sovereignty, he needs to demonstrate his good faith by taking immediate actions to secure it. He should sign an order right now to end the mass release of illegals and dangerous persons into our country.”

Johnson demanded that Biden support the House Republican border bill while also claiming that Republicans can’t trust Biden to follow the law.

If Biden isn’t going to follow the law, why does Johnson want him to sign a border bill or an executive order?

The letter is bizarre, and the only clear position it takes is that House Republicans will not support a Senate border bill. Other than that singular point, Johnson’s letter is contradictory gibberish.

Speaker Johnson’s letter is a textbook example of why House Republicans can’t accomplish anything. The House Republican majority is a rudderless ship that endlessly goes in circles while the crew fights with each other over which direction they should be traveling.

Mike Johnson is in over his head, and the letter below demonstrates why he should not be the Speaker of the House.

Read the Mike Johnson letter.

