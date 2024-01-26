Stephen Colbert Tells An Amazing Joke About Trump Supporters

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert started with a joke about Trump playing The Smiths at his rallies that veered into a killer joke about Trump supporters.

Colbert was talking about Trump using classic emo band The Smiths music at his rallies and said:

Nothing gets the crowd riled up quite like a plaintive acoustic ballad! I’d like to see them pump up a football team. “Okay, let’s get down and get out there and win! But first, our fight song! 3, 2, 1. â™ª Everybody hurts â™ª â™ª tonight â™ª you can’t do the cats? Oh, the cats.Â

The name of the song they are playing is “Please, please please let me get what I want” which for most Trump supporters his custody of their kids. Sure. No? All right.

After seeing footage of the rally yesterday, the Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr denounced Trump’s use of their song, adding, “Consider this [bleep] Shut right down right now.”

Rock and roll! Rock and roll! Also, copyright lawyers! Intellectual proper-tay!

Video:

I do believe that Colbert was suggesting that Trump supporters are crappy parents just like their hero. Trumpers are such bad parents that they don’t have custody of their kids. Who hasn’t seen the guy at a Trump rally who looks like he is living at the pay-by-the-week motel?

Most of the media is afraid of Trump’s supporters so they avoid making jokes about them, but Colbert went there, and he definitely hit them with a zinger.

