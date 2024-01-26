Trump Blames Biden For $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Verdict

Trump’s first response to a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll more than $83 million is to blame President Joe Biden for his defamation.

Trump posted Truth Social, “Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Yes, this is America. In America, people can’t abuse their positions of power to smear and defame others.

Donald Trump doesn’t have special immunity or privileges that allow him to continue to defame a woman that he was found to have raped.

Trump’s conspiracy theories and cries of witch hunt play well with the MAGAs, but polling has shown that the rest of Republicans and the country aren’t buying it.

Donald Trump’s only strategy is to try to twist each piece of legal bad news to fit the political narrative of his presidential campaign, but E. Jean Carroll got some justice today. Money and verdicts can’t make Trump’s rape go away or restore her reputation, which Trump has harmed, but it can send a message to people like the former president that there are consequences for even his words and actions.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.