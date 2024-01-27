Rachel Maddow Lands Exclusive Interview With E. Jean Carroll

If you are wondering why E. Jean Carroll hasn’t been doing cable news interviews, she’ll be sitting down with Rachel Maddow on Monday at 9 PM ET.

MSNBC announced the interview in a press release provided to PoliticusUSA:



On Monday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will sit down with E. Jean Carroll for her first interview since a jury ordered former President Donald Trump to pay over $83 million in damages for defaming Carroll.

Carroll will be joined by her attorneys Robbie Kaplan and Shawn Crowley for the interview to discuss the case and a potential appeal from Trump.

The exclusive interview will air on The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday at 9pm ET on MSNBC.

The Carroll interview is a huge get for Maddow and MSNBC.

E. Jean Carroll was last interviewed by Maddow eight months ago after the first defamation trial verdict:

Fox News is pretending like the Carroll verdict doesn’t exist and the only story that matters is the crisis on the border that Fox always happens to forget to mention that Republicans are refusing to do anything about.

The E. Jean Carroll interview should be important viewing for Americans who care about holding Trump accountable. Rachel Maddow is one of the few hosts on cable news who is willing to discuss democracy, Trump, and accountability without overly engaging in horserace coverage.

Her interview with E. Jean Carroll should be worth watching.

