Biden Takes Over Championship Sunday With Reproductive Rights Ads

How popular are reproductive rights in the United States? So popular that the Biden campaign is running ads about them on NFL Championship Sunday.

Here is how much the Biden campaign is spending on the ad:

The Joe Biden campaign is running this 60-second spot during the AFC Championship game on CBS in battleground states — Cost for a single spot in… Atlanta: $60K

Detroit: $50K

Phoenix: $90K pic.twitter.com/ZQVZIzBUPe — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) January 28, 2024

It is not a coincidence that the Biden campaign is running ads targeting voters in the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona. These are all swing states that President Biden won in 2020 and will need to win them again in 2024.

The cliche is that NFL advertising is for truck commercials, beer commercials, and pizza commercials, but the NFL audience is more than just men, and many men also support reproductive rights.

NFL Championship Sunday is one of the biggest sports viewing days of the year. It is also a great day to remind voters that their rights are on the ballot in 2024.

