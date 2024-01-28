Turnout Shows Little Enthusiasm For Trump In Nevada

Another red flag for Republicans is that on the first day of early voting in the Nevada primary, more Democrats voted than Republicans.

Jon Ralston tweeted:

Lots more mail ballots have been returned and accepted: 84,000 49K, Dems; 35K, Repubs About 8 percent of registered major party voters. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 28, 2024

Trump has been urging his supporters to show up and caucus in Nevada, because Nikki Haley is not participating. It is unknown who these Democrats are voting for, but it is likely that they are showing up to vote for Joe Biden even though he has no serious primary opposition.

It was visible in Iowa and New Hampshire. Republicans appear to have a serious enthusiasm problem. Donald Trump might be rolling his way to the Republican presidential nomination, but there are a lot of Republicans who aren’t happy or seem excited to support him.

The media can talk about Biden as a struggling candidate, but Trump fatigue appears to be a very real problem in the Republican Party. The numbers in Nevada are not good for Republicans and they indicate that Trump’s efforts to kill the Republican primary may have also killed the enthusiasm of the party for the 2024 election.

