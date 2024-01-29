E. Jean Carroll Devastates Trump In Rachel Maddow Interview

E. Jean Carroll called Trump a walrus and said that he is nothing and nothing for America to be afraid of in an interview with Rachel Maddow.

What Did E. Jean Carroll Say About Donald Trump?

Carroll said, “He was a phantom. It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing. It was an astonishing discovery for me. He’s nothing. We don’t need to be afraid of him. He can be knocked down.”

Carroll described what she saw when she looked at Trump, “He is not even there. He’s nothing. He is without — he is like a walrus, snorting and like a rhino flopping his hands. He is not there.”

Carroll’s Comments Are Especially Crushing For Trump

Trump is selling the image of a strongman, but when he was taken into court and treated like any other citizen, he was exposed as nothing. A loud animal who snorts, bellows, and flaps around, but he is nothing. He is a fake, a pretender. As Carroll said, he is a person who is only strong because the people around him empower him and make him strong.

E. Jean Carroll exposed Donald Trump’s darkest secret.

He is nothing.

