Stephen Colbert Hilariously Exposes Trump’s Cognitive Fail

Stephen Colbert unpacked Trump’s claim of passing a brain injury test to reveal that things didn’t go as well as Trump thinks.

Colbert played a clip of Trump saying, “They give you six names in a row. I took a lot of heat on this. They give you six names in a row at the beginning. “Sir, I’m gonna give you six names.” Good. Look at them. A chair, a hat, a badge, a necklace, and a vote.”

The Late Show host responded, “Okay. There’s a lot to unpack there. First of all, those aren’t names. Those are things. Those aren’t names. He also said they give you six names. Chair, hat, badge, necklace, vote — that’s only five things! ‘Cognitive tests are like jazz. It’s about all the names you don’t remember. A-scooba-doo-da-whaaaale.'”

Video:

Trump has been expanding, twisting, turning, and warping the dementia test that he took for years to the point where it has become one of humanity’s great achievements that is right up there with the moon landing.

Trump can’t even get the number of items on the list correct when he is retelling the story about the cognitive test, so there should be serious doubt that he passed the test in the first place.

Donald Trump’s cognitive test was probably to be able to identify how many cans of Diet Coke were on the desk in front of him and a picture of Sean Hannity.

The fact that the former president can’t stop talking about a years-old dementia test suggests that he might need another dementia test.

