As America Sleeps, Republicans Advance Mayorkas Impeachment

There will be a vote to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas after Republicans voted to send articles of impeachment to the full House.

Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee tweeted:

The sham of these articles was best expressed by committee ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) who said, “The extreme MAGA Republicans who are running the House of Representatives are deeply unserious people. They don’t want progress, they don’t want solutions. They want a political issue and most of all they want to please their disgraced former president House Republicans take their marching orders from Donald Trump who has directed them to reject a bipartisan border bill and urge Republican governors to defy a United States Supreme Court order ensuring the border patrol can do its job including members of this committee.

Do Republicans Have The Votes To Impeach Mayorkas?

According to a CNN report, House Republicans do not have the votes necessary to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, House Republicans are still working on getting the votes required to impeach Mayorkas:

Jake Tapper asks if House Republicans have the votes to impeach Mayorkas. The reply, “Well, that is something they are still working on.” pic.twitter.com/7wmUpK7UYN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 30, 2024

Republicans don’t have the votes to impeach Mayorkas, but they are sending the articles to the floor anyway, Unserious people are abusing their power because they think it will help get Donald Trump back into the White House.

House Republicans advanced these impeachment articles while most of the country was asleep because they were trying to hide the dirty work that they were doing for Donald Trump.

