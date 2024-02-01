Trump Has Financially Destroyed The RNC

A new FEC report shows that the Republican National Committee (RNC) is in dire shape, and Donald Trump is the main reason why.

Here is the state of the Republican National Committee:

The report gets worse: -In real dollars, the RNC had its worst fundraising year since 1993

-The RNC also had its worst *month* for contributions in a decade

-And to cap it off, they had a December burn rate of 137%, and spent more money over the past year than they’ve taken in — Alex Floyd (@alexjfloyd) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the DNC outraised the RNC by nearly 3 to 1 and is sitting on more than twice as much cash on hand, helping to drive President Biden’s massive warchest. So not great for the national party. — Alex Floyd (@alexjfloyd) February 1, 2024

The main reasons why the RNC is in such bad financial shape all relate to Trump. The former president is the de facto head of the RNC. Ronna McDaniel is his handpicked chairperson. The RNC has millions on Trump’s legal bills, and the lack of enthusiasm for another Trump presidential run has caused donations to dry up.

The primary duty of political party is to promote the party and organize to maximize support so that the party can win elections. A political party organization is not supposed to be slush fund for a failed former president.

Republicans have long complained that Trump’s non-stop small donor fundraising has tapped out the party’s donors and exhausted them.

Donald Trump parasitically attached himself to the RNC and he is financially draining them of any life or chance of winning the 2024 election.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.