Nikki Haley Slays Donald Trump In Surprise SNL Appearance

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley showed up on Saturday Night Live to ask Trump why he wouldn’t debate her and get a do-over on what caused the Civil War.

What Did Nikki Haley Say On SNL?

Haley was introduced as a concerned South Carolina voter and asked SNL Trump, “Yes, hello. Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”

SNL Trump responded, “Oh my god, it’s her! The woman who was in charge of security on January 6th. It’s Nancy Pelosi!

Haley then asked Trump, “Are you doing okay, Donald? You might need a mental competency test.”

Trump responded, “You know what I did? I took the test, and I aced it, okay? Perfect score. They said I’m 100 percent mental. And, you know, I’m competent because I’m a man. That’s why a woman should never run our economy. Women are terrible with money. A woman I know recently asked me for 83.3 million dollars.

Haley responded, “And you’ve spent 50 million dollars on your own legal fees. Do you need to borrow some money?”

SNL Trump said, “Oh, Nikki, don’t do this, Nikki. Nikki Tikitavi. Nikki, don’t lose that number. Nikki Haley. Joel Osment. Nikki Haley, Joel Osment, we call her. Six cents, remember that one? I see dead people.

Haley came back with, “Yeah, that’s what voters will say if they see you and Joe on the ballot.”

Haley then closed the segment with a do-over on what caused the Civil War question, “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? Um, and do you think it starts with an S and ends with a lavery?

Nikki Haley said, “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time. And live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

​ Video:

An appearance on the cold open of SNL was the best campaign ad that the Haley campaign could have dreamed of. The appearance was especially dangerous for Trump because Haley got to raise her point about the former president’s cognitive decline, which she has been hammering on the campaign trail.

Haley also got to point out that Trump won’t debate her and that he is burning his campaign cash on lawyers.

Nikki Haley is still very unlikely to win South Carolina, but her appearance on SNL did more damage to Trump and helped to make him even more unelectable.

