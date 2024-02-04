SNL Weekend Update Goes There With Epic Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Joke

Weekend Update took down MAGA conspiracies and worked in a strong joke about Donald Trump looking happy dancing with Jeffrey Epstein.

Colin Jost said:

MAGA people have so many enemies to keep track of. You have to hate the NFL, Taylor Swift, Bud Light, Disney, Kristen Stewart for some reason, electric stoves, windmills, the concept of rainbows, and the green M&M.

And you have to think that everybody in the government is a secret pedophile except for this guy dancing with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, isn’t that the happiest you’ve ever seen, Trump? He’s dancing like nobody’s checking IDs.

Jost had another really good joke on how Fox News covered Biden’s economy, “U.S. oil production hit an all-time high this week, and the economy added a surprisingly robust 350 000 jobs. Or, as Fox News reported it, are migrants turning your kids trans?”

Video:

The SNL Weekend Update jokes combined with Nikki Haley’s surprise appearance in the cold open added up to a tough night for Donald Trump.

As the American people well know, Trump watches and complains about how he is treated by SNL constantly. Plus, Trump has the sense of humor of someone who just stepped on a rusty nail, so he doesn’t do comedy, and he is incapable of poking fun at himself.

The Jeffrey Epstein friendship is not going to fade from the minds of the American people, and the bias of Fox News has become a running joke.

It is a comedy, but Weekend Update highlights both the insanity and the danger of Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.