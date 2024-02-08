Biden Makes The Hur Report Backfire On Trump

President Biden seized on the report by Special Counsel Hur to talk about the classified documents crimes of Trump.

What Did Biden Say About The Special Counsel Report And Trump

Biden said:

I was especially pleased to see the special counsel make clear the stark differences between this case and Donald Trump. As the special counsel wrote, and I quote, several material distinctions between Mr. Trump’s case and Mr. Biden’s are clear. By the way, this is a Republican counsel. Most notably, after being given multiple chances, this is a continuation of the quote: he returned classified documents and avoided prosecution here, while Mr. Trump allegedly did the opposite.

This is a continuing quote, according to the indictment, he is not only refused to return documents for many months, he also obstructed justice by enlisting others to destroy evidence and lie about it. In contrast, Mr. Biden turned in classified documents to the national archives, and the Department of Justice considered a search of multiple locations, including his homes, and set for a volunteer interview and, in other words, cooperated with the investigation. That is the distinction, among others. The bottom line is that the special counsel in my case decided against moving forward with any charges. This matter is now closed.

Video:

Biden Turns The Hur Report To An Advantage

The Hur report confirms that Biden committed no crime, but the Trump-nominated special counsel used his report to offer an opinionated characterization of President Biden’s memory that had nothing to do with the classified documents case.

The President has turned the report to his advantage even though the White House is unhappy about the subjective characterizations because it gives the President an opportunity to discuss Trump’s alleged crimes.

Biden will have plenty of chances to prove that his memory is fine, but all it will take is one felony conviction for Trump to be finished.

