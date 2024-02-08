Biden’s Super Bowl Surprise: White House Partners With NFL And 13 Other Leagues To Promote Kids’ Health

The Biden White House announced that they will be partnering with the NFL and 13 other professional sports leagues to fight child hunger and promote nutrition and exercise.

The White House announced in a fact sheet provided to PoltiicusUSA:

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing a new partnership with major sports leagues and players associations to boost physical activity and increase nutrition programming across the country.

Fourteen sports leagues and players associations have signed agreements with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition to expand access to physical activity, integrate messaging and education around nutrition, and promote healthy lifestyles to the millions of people who engage in their programs every year.

In 2022, President Biden hosted the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the first in more than 50 years. The President also announced a National Strategy to meet an ambitious goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030 – all while closing disparities among the communities that are impacted most.

Towards that goal, last year the Biden-Harris Administration launched the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities as a nationwide call-to-action to stakeholders across all of society to make bold commitments. The historic partnership announced today is one of the new commitments cultivated through the White House Challenge. Additional new commitments will be announced later this month.

This administration is committed to ending childhood hunger and fighting childhood diseases. The Biden administration is trying to give American kids the support and nutrition they need to be healthy.

In a call with reporters, an administration official told PoliticusUSA about the size and scope of the new partnership:

We’re announcing this ahead of, Super Bowl weekend and as you know, the Super Bowl attracts, you know, millions and millions of yours and just nationwide interest. Mayor Benjamin talked about the programming that the NBA WNBA is planning around the NBA All-Star game in a couple of weeks. And that the big league baseball players association or planning for, for for Phoenix around the time that they kick off spring training, and that’s

just a start. So, There’s not necessarily a finite number, but obviously, with the incredible reach that these leagues and players associations have. The opportunity is here and the impact that this will have on so many young people across the country is it’s exponential.

Biden is using his presidential power not to fill the White House with fast food, but to try to improve the quality of life for America’s kids and now he has got the top American sports leagues and players associations joining in.

There is no better platform than the Super Bowl to spread the message and start changing the lives of American children.

