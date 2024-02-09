Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Anti-Semite Trump Pal Kanye West

Heavy Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne blasted Kanye West for stealing his music after Osbourne denied West permission because he’s an anti-Semite.

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Post About Kanye West?

Ozzy Osbourne posted on X:

@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!

Music is everything to the artist. It is their heart and soul. It is also their life’s work. There is something about Trump and the people who are in his orbit who think that it is acceptable to steal the work of others. In Trump’s case, he is alleged to have committed so many more severe crimes that theft of intellectual property falls pretty low on the list.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

It is good to see a legend like Ozzy Osbourne defend his work and character while disavowing any association with Kanye West.

Now, if you had told 1980s me that someday, I would be writing a story about Ozzy Osbourne, who was protested by his parents and thought to Satan’s house band as a man who would stand up against bigotry and for decency forty years later, I would have needed a whole lot of details filled in.

As a fellow artist, Kanye West knows better, and here’s hoping that Osbourne’s team ends Kanye’s theft.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.