Trump Works For Putin By Calling On The Senate To End Foreign Aid

Donald Trump recently called on the US Senate to end all foreign and only allow the United States to loan foreign countries money, which would be a gift to Putin.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, ARE YOU LISTENING U.S. SENATE(?), NO MONEY IN THE FORM OF FOREIGN AID SHOULD BE GIVEN TO ANY COUNTRY UNLESS IT IS DONE AS A LOAN, NOT JUST A GIVEAWAY. IT CAN BE LOANED ON EXTRAORDINARILY GOOD TERMS, LIKE NO INTEREST AND AN UNLIMITED LIFE, BUT A LOAN NEVERTHELESS. THE DEAL SHOULD BE (CONTINGENT!) THAT THE U.S. IS HELPING YOU, AS A NATION, BUT IF THE COUNTRY WE ARE HELPING EVER TURNS AGAINST US, OR STRIKES IT RICH SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE, THE LOAN WILL BE PAID OFF AND THE MONEY RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES. WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY ANYMORE WITHOUT THE HOPE OF A PAYBACK, OR WITHOUT “STRINGS” ATTACHED. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BE “STUPID” NO LONGER!

The real-world consequence of ending foreign aid would be to cut off assistance for Ukraine. An end to US support for Ukraine is what Putin has been seeking from Republicans. Trump’s plan would also mean an end to aid in Israel, and aid to developing nations and economies worldwide.

Other top aid-receiving nations that would be cut off include Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Uganda, Yemen, South Sudan, Congo, and Kenya.

Trump’s plan would wreck US policy in the Middle East, and open the door for Russia and China to exert even more unchecked influence in Africa.

Trump’s scheme would be a gift to dictators and destroy US foreign policy. It would be a dream come true for Putin and Xi and make the United States weaker around the world.

Donald Trump doesn’t understand foreign policy, and his only goal appears to be to help Putin by sabotaging his own country.

