Hakeem Jeffries Calls Greg Abbott A Human Trafficker

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a human trafficker during an interview on CNN.

When asked by Jake Tapper about the border and Greg Abbott, Rep. Jeffries said:

Governor Abbott is an embarrassment and a human trafficker. But besides his political gamesmanship, I do think it’s important for all of us Democrats and Republicans to recognize that we have a broken immigration system. We do need to address the challenges at the border. And it should be done in a manner that is comprehensive and bipartisan, that will be the only way to solve this problem when a period of divided government, common sense dictates Jake that we have to work together to solve the challenges that we confront at the border, the American people know this.

The only question is whether members of Congress and the other side of the aisle will recognize that their way or the highway approach is not an effective strategy at this moment. Just designed to score political points. We support a border that is strong, that is secure, and that is humane.

Video:

Rep. Jeffries was correct. Abbott is an embarrassment and a human trafficker. Gov. Abbott is also doing nothing productive to solve the problem. Each one of his moves is either unconstitutional, political grandstanding, or both.

The difference between Republicans and Democrats on the immigration issue is that Democrats understand that the American economy needs immigrants to work in the United States. Republicans want to deport every immigrant and close the borer.

Republicans don’t want to fix the issue. They want to play politics, and that is why Greg Abbott is a human trafficking embarrassment.