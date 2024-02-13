James Comer’s Star Biden Impeachment Witness Totally Flops

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer was counting onÂ Tony Bobulinski to save his Biden impeachment investigation, but Bobulinski flopped.

Bobulinski said in his opening statement:

From my direct personal experienceâ€¦ it is clear to me that Joe Biden was “the Brand” being sold by the Biden family. His family’s foreign influence peddling operation â€“ from China to Ukraine and elsewhere â€“ sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.

Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.

The only reason any of these international business transactions took place â€“ with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family â€“ was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period.

Bobuliniski had no evidence that Biden did anything wrong, as all the star witnesses did was repeat cherry-picked claims debunked nearly four years ago.

To put it mildly, Oversight Committee Democrats were not impressed.

Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin said, “He had two encounters with President Biden in back-to-back days in May of 2017 that seemed extremely casual,” Raskin said. “They could not be described as meetings. And by his own account, they did not involve a discussion of Joe Biden and business. So, this is then a witness who I think can be charitably described as out of control. He offers absolutely no testimony that indicates any criminal activity by President Biden. He offers no suggestion or evidence that President Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s businesses.”

Comer’s investigation has yet to turn up a single shred of evidence or witness that will testify with proof that the President did anything wrong.

James Comer and Jim Jordan have been relying on this one witness who is affiliated with the Trump campaign to make their impeachment case, but instead, they’ve got nothing.

The Biden impeachment investigation has been a total waste of time and money.

It has also been one of the biggest investigative failures in the history of the US House.

