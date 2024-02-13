Disaster For Republicans As Trump To Install Lara Trump At RNC

In what will be bad news for every Republican candidate not named Trump, the former president has endorsed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump and campaign co-chair for RNC leadership positions.

Politico reported:

In addition to the Whatley nod, Trump will also support Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, to serve as the RNC’s co-chairwoman. Lara Trump has long been an on-air surrogate for the ex-president, and during the 2022 campaign was briefly mentioned as a possible North Carolina Senate candidate.

…

As part of his effort to restructure the RNC, Trump will also tap Chris LaCivita to serve as RNC chief operating officer, according to the GOP operative, who was granted anonymity to speak freely. LaCivita will also maintain his role as co-campaign manager of the Trump campaign. The staff changes will be effective once a new chair takes office.

Trump has been defacto controlling the RNC since he won the party’s presidential nomination in 2016. Over the years, he has been pulling the strings as the RNC has acted like an arm of Trump’s political operation to the point where the RNC is paying Trump’s lawyer bills.

This move is a disaster for a Republican Party that is swimming in debt and has several parties in swing states that are broke and dysfunctional. The point of adding Lara Trump as co-chair was to put the Republican Party firmly under Trump’s control.

Republican candidates not named Trump can probably forget about getting any funding or support from the national party. The Republican Party was already broken. Now, the Trumps have arrived to bleed it dry.

