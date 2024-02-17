Trump Gets Booed At Sneaker Con In Philadelphia

Trump tried to hawk his $400 sneakers at Sneaker Con and was loudly booed by the audience who made it clear how they feel about the former president.

Video:

Trump getting booed at Sneaker Con while trying to sell Trump Shoes for $399.00. pic.twitter.com/ieMjb7FCVp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Trump responded by the boos by saying that there is a lot energy in the room, which was true, and all of the energy was negative toward him.

Here are the shoes that Trump was trying to hawk:

Those shoes are ugly and cheap looking, but Trump is desperate for cash so there will probably be many more of these appearance where the snake oil salesman will show up in a town to hawk whatever grifter product that he’s got going at the moment.

Donald Trump usually avoids any place where the crowd is not likely to devoted MAGA, and the reception that he got a Sneaker Con shows why he avoids Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in his Pennsylvania campaign stops.

Trump is not welcome on either side of the state, which is why he sticks to the red rural middle when he visits the Keystone State.

If Trump continues to try to show his face at events that aren’t heavily managed or full of his fans, expect more boos to come.



