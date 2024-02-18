Sen. Amy Klobuchar Bursts Kristen Welker’s Biden Bashing Bubble

Kristen Welker tried to tell Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) that Biden wasn’t resonating with voters and Klobuchar was having none of it.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

KRISTEN WELKER:

Senator, let me just follow up with you a little bit here because you cite those figures on the economy and yet the vast majority of Americans say they are not feeling it, when it comes to the economy. They give President Biden low marks on the economy. It’s not resonating with voters. Why do you think – you obviously ran against President Biden in 2020. He promised that, essentially, he would build a bridge to the next generation. Do you think it’s time to pass the torch?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR:

Again, I’m a believer in President Biden because I believe he is a good moral person that has the backs of the people of this country. And just the examples I cited as time and time again people have sided with that over election deniers and the like. So, I am proud to be supporting Joe Biden for president. As far as the challenges, the challenges are real. And that is why, not just President Biden but many of us in the Senate, have been leading the way on bringing down costs. You’ve got to not just talk the talk–

Welker then interrupted Klobuchar because she was seeking to divide Democrats and seemed to come from the school of thought that objectivity equals confronting Democrats with Republican talking points.

Video:

Welker’s entire basis for her points was Republican talking points and polls. Members of the media never seem to ask themselves how Democrats keep winning elections if the polls are representing an accurate view of the country.

If the economy is such a drag. how do Democrats keep winning elections?

Klobuchar wasn’t putting up with the mainstream media’s talking points on Biden. Democrats need to do what Sen. Klobuchar did. She rejected Welker’s premise and reframed the question about what the election is likely to be about, as the conventional wisdom of the press will likely be wrong in November.

