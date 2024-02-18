Lindsey Graham’s Brain Breaks On National TV

Republicans have been making a big deal out of “cognitive issues,” but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had one on CBS’s Face The Nation.

Transcript via Face The Nation:

ROBERT COSTA: South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who opposed the bipartisan Senate legislation joins us now from Clemson, South Carolina. Senator, good morning. At this point do you expect–

SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: Morning.

ROBERT COSTA: –any new U.S. assistance for Ukraine from Congress?

SEN. GRAHAM: Yes, I do. I feel very optimistic after having been on the phone all weekend, talking with my House colleagues, that there’s a way forward regarding the border and Ukraine. The Problem Solvers Caucus, Congressman Fitzpatrick and Gott- Gottsenheim, I’m sorry, Josh, I can’t remember your last name here, Gosenheim —

ROBERT COSTA: Gottheim- Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey.

Lindsey Graham malfunctions on Face the Nation, raising questions about dementia and cognitive tests pic.twitter.com/RHmL2E9fvq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2024

Lindsey Graham is 68 years old, but maybe we should be troubled that he stumbled over his words and forgot a last name.

Using the standard that Republicans and the media have tried to apply to President Biden, Graham might need a cognitive test to see if he is still fit to serve in the US Senate.

The fact is that the top elected leaders in the Congress and White House aren’t young. Vice President Harris is 59 years old, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is 52, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is 53, and they are the young ones in leadership.

If Republicans are going to try to make an issue out of President Biden’s age, it is only fair that they are subject to the same standard.

Lindsey Graham has been in Congress for decades, and these sorts of brain blankouts happen to him, too.

