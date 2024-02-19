John Oliver Offers Clarence Thomas $1 Million A Year To Resign

Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver detailed the corruption of Clarence Thomas and offered him $1 million a year for the rest of his life to resign from the Supreme Court.

Oliver said:

Clarence Thomas is arguably the most consequential Justice on the court right now and he’s never really seemed to like the job he said it’s not worth doing for the grief so what if he could keep the luxury perks that he clearly enjoys without having to endure all of that grief well I think there might actually be a way to do that because Justice Thomas we have a special offer for you tonight we are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back. It is that simple: just sign this contract, resign, and the money is all yours. This is not a joke. If you watch our show, you know jokes aren’t really our thing. This is real: a million dollars a year until you or I die.

We have spoken to experts who’ve all told us the best they can tell this is somehow legal which seems crazy to me cuz it really feels like it shouldn’t be but as they keep pointing out there are no rules in place to stop me from doing this and let me be clear HBO is not putting up the money for this I am personally on the hook for years but this offer is not forever you have exactly 30 days from Midnight tonight to make your resignation effective and if you are still on the fence I actually have a little deal sweetener that I’m excited to show you so please come with me just

come this way because we know you’ve got a lot on your plate right now from stripping away women’s rights to hearing January 6th cases you definitely shouldn’t be hearing to potentially help roll back decades of federal regulations deserve a break you know away from the meanness of Washington so you can be surrounded by the regular folks whose lives you made demonstrably worse for decades now and the good news is I think we can help you there because since your favorite mode of travel might be in need of an upgrade.

We are excited to offer you this brand new top-of-the-line Marathon motor coach look at this beauty Clarence it’s worth $2.4 million and it’s got a full bedroom yes that is a king size bed one and a half baths a fireplace four TVs a washer dryer and and I quote a residential size fridge and if you’re thinking what will my friends say if I take this offer will they judge me as they sit in their boardrooms and mega yachts and Hitler shrines will they still treat me to luxury vac occasions and sing songs about me off their phones that’s the beauty of friendship Clarence if they’re real friends, they’ll love you no matter what your job is so I guess this might be the perfect way to find out who your real friends actually are so that’s the offer a million dollar a year Clarence and a brand new condo on wheels and all you have to do return is sign the contract and get the off the Supreme Court talk it over with your totally best friend in the whole world because the clock starts now 30 daysClarence let’s do this.

Video:

John Oliver Is Making A Point About The Lack Of Rules And Oversight On SCOTUS

John Oliver was making a point that it is legal to try to pay off a Supreme Court Justice to quit, which is exactly why there needs to be more regulation and oversight of the Supreme Court. Oliver could literally buy a Supreme Court seat vacancy if Justice Thomas would take his offer.

The odds are that Justice Thomas is getting more than a million dollars in cash and perks.

However, the fact that Oliver was able to legally make the offer is a big part of the problem with the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is a threat to democracy in its current lawless condition, and John Oliver is shining a bright light on how easy it is to buy a Supreme Court Justice.

