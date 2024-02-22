House Democrats To Move To Force Vote On Ukraine Aid

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has announced that House Democrats will be introducing a discharge petition to force a vote on Ukraine aid.

Pascrell posted, “Coming soon: Democrats will introduce a discharge petition to bring Ukraine funding to the House floor. I will be on line to sign it. The votes are there. Are there a dozen Republicans with a shred of courage to sign it and help Ukraine survive? Stay tuned.”

House Democrats need a dozen Republicans to join them in signing the petition to force a vote on the House floor for the Senate-passed Ukraine aid. It is estimated that there are over 300 total votes between both parties for the Ukraine aid bill.

Since Donald Trump wants Ukraine to fall so that he can blame Biden, it might be difficult to get any House Republican who is running for reelection to sign the discharge petition because they will be afraid of the backlash that they will face from Donald Trump.

The ray of hope for Democrats and the discharge petition is that 15 House Republicans have already announced their retirements, and they are not leaving to run for a higher office. If Democrats can get these Republicans, most of whom support Ukraine aid, to sign the discharge petition, they might have enough signatures to force a vote on Ukraine aid.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised that she will use a motion to vacate to fire Speaker Mike Johnson if Ukraine aid passes in any way, but the whole process could be taken out of Johnson’s hands as Democrats will make their move to force a vote on Ukraine aid.

