Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Pornographic Slip Up While Saying Trump’s Name

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was talking about how excited the crowd in South Carolina was to see Trump when she called him President Come.
Video:
Ummm lol wut? President what? pic.twitter.com/Y2omRgGxPh
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2024
Greene said, “You can hear the excitement in the crowd. They’re cheering and so excited to see President Come.”
Who knows what Greene is trying to say, but she does seem to have a Hunter Biden porn addiction.
I am pretty sure that even the most devoted Trump supporters didn’t come to a rally to see Donald Trump do what her words suggested. Greene worships Trump and desperately wants to be his running mate, but if what she said is what is on her mind, I may need to go and inject some bleach.
Donald Trump hopefully will be just speaking to the crowd in South Carolina today on the eve of the state’s presidential primary, where Trump hopes to increase his death grip on the Republican nomination.
As for Marjorie Taylor Greene, it is safe to say that she does not have a future career in television, even if she seems to be a red stater who works blue.
Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association
Fri, Feb 23rd, 2024 @ 5:08 pm Michael
I very much enjoy PolicusUSA and you are often right on, but this story is silly. It is almost certain she simply meant to say they are excited to see tRump come to the podium, and it was not pornographic. I think you minimize the blog by articles like this one, which seems like it was offered to gain clicks. You don’t need that. Focus on real, important things.