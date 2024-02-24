Nikki Haley Has Done Immense Damage To Trump In South Carolina

The myth of Trump’s strength as a candidate is taking another hit in South Carolina, as Nikki Haley’s continued presence is showing Trump’s weakness.

This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden nearly every day. Trump drives people away, including with his comments just yesterday. Today, in South Carolina, we’re getting around 40% of the vote.

That, that’s about what, that’s about what we got in New Hampshire, too. I’m an accountant. I know 40% is not 50%, but I also know 40% is not some tiny group. There, there are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative. I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word.

Nikki Haley refuses to drop out, “I know 40% is not 50%, but I also know 40% is not some tiny group. There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who were saying they want an alternative.” pic.twitter.com/i6E9gbGrkh â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 25, 2024

A bigger problem for Trump was that 59% of Haley supporters in South Carolina say that they won’t support Trump in the general election:

Thatâ€™s a big number https://t.co/e6JAkRThm0 â€” Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2024

If Haley hadn’t been in the race, Trump could have pretended like the Republican Party was unified around him, and he could have sold the myth of strength. Haley’s presence and the opposition vote she has put up in multiple states expose Trump’s weakness.

Sure, Trump is winning these states by double digits, but there are a whole lot of Republicans in these primaries who aren’t voting for him.

Every day that Haley stays in the primary is another day that Trump’s weakness is visible.

Trump wanted Haley gone because he can’t afford a long primary race, but Haley has also shown Joe Biden and the Democrats that the Republican Party is not unified around Trump, and there are potential anti-Trump Republican votes that can be targeted in November.

Haley is doing immense damage to Trump simply by refusing to leave.