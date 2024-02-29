Biden Trounces Trump On His Own Issue At The Border

The border was supposed to be Donald Trump’s issue, but President Biden went to the border and outsmarted him.

What Did Biden Say On The Border?

Biden said:



This bill was in the United States Senate was on its way to being passed and it was derailed by rank partisan politics. The US Senate needs to reconsider this bill and those senators who oppose it need to set politics aside and pass it on merits, not on whether it’s going to benefit one party or benefit the other party. It’s about whether it benefits the American people. What we deserve. The speaker of the House needs to put this bill on the floor because if you put it on the floor unrestricted, it would pass the majority of Democrats and Republicans in both houses support this legislation until someone came along and said, don’t do that. It’ll benefit the incumbent. That’s a hell of a way to do business in America for such a serious problem. We need to act.

It’s time for the speaker and some of my Republican friends in Congress who are blocking this bill to show a little spine pass a bipartisan bipartisan border bill, remember conservative

leaders supported this border security bill.

Let’s remember who we work for, for God’s sake. We work for the American people. Let me end with this. I understand my predecessor’s in Eagle Pass today. So here’s what I would say to Mr. Trump instead of playing policies this year, instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together, you know, and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country has ever seen. So instead of playing politics with the issue, why do we just get together and get it done unless you remember who the heck we work for. We work for the American people.

Video:

Biden tells Mike Johnson and Republicans in Congress to show some spine, “It’s time for the speaker and some of my Republican friends in Congress were blocked in this bill to show a little spine and pass a bipartisan border bill.” pic.twitter.com/rGmIq38Tgn â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 29, 2024

Biden Beat Trump On His Own Issue

As Trump was lying and yelling at Eagle Pass about migrants coning to kill us all, President Biden delivered the message that the majority of voters want to hear. Biden argued that Democrats and Republicans should work together to get things done.

President Biden went to the border and beat Trump on his own issue by arguing that both parties can fix the border, but Donald Trump is in the way.

The centerpiece issue of Trump’s campaign became a moment of Biden success.

