Residents Tell Trump He Is Not Welcome On The Border

Border residents held a press conference to say that Donald Trump is hurting them and that he is not welcome on the border.

Jessie Fuentes, a border resident, had a message for Trump, “Mr. Trump, change your ways because what you’re doing is you’re hurting the people that need the most help in our community. If you were to study the demographics you know, it’s not easy. It’s not easy being on the border. And this unwanted attention and militarization of our community is unwelcome. You’re not welcome.”

Video:

Border resident Jessie Fuentes tells Trump that he is not welcome on the border, You are not welcome." pic.twitter.com/UXNM757gB4 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 29, 2024

Border residents don’t want to see their community turned into a military zone. It is also an important point that Trump is hurting border towns by blocking the bipartisan border bill so that he can run on the border as his primary election issue in the fall.

The former president is coming to the border to campaign in contrast to President Biden who is visiting the border to lobby Republicans in Congress to stop doing Trump’s bidding by blocking the bipartisan border bill.

Biden has a policy point that he is trying to make. The current president is attempting to help the residents of the border while the former president is only there to cause them pain that he hopes to exploit for political gain.

Given this context, it makes perfect sense why border residents say that Donald Trump is not welcome.

