E. Jean Carroll Wants Her Money And Trump’s Got 1 Week To Pay

In a new court filing, E. Jean Carroll argued against Trump’s requested stay of the $83.3 million judgment. Trump has one week to pay.

Carroll’s lawyers wrote in response to Trump’s request for a stay:

Almost one month after the jury returned its verdict in this case, Defendant Donald J. Trump filed yet another motion for a stay—this time, to stay enforcement of the judgment without a bond or any other security that would ensure that Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll’s will be able to collect the $83.3 million that Trump now owes her. The reasoning Trump offers in seeking this extraordinary relief boils down to nothing more than “trust me.”

He doesn’t offer any information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets. He doesn’t specify what percentage of his assets are liquid or explain how Carroll might go about collecting. He doesn’t even acknowledge the risks that now accompany his financial situation, from a half billion-dollar judgment obtained by the New York Attorney General to the 91 felony charges that might end his career as a businessman permanently. He simply asks the Court to “trust me” and offers, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the court filing equivalent of a paper napkin; signed by the least trustworthy of borrowers.

Trump’s lawyers made it clear in the filing related to his request for a stay of the fraud case judgment that the former president doesn’t have the money to post the bond for an appeal. Trump didn’t even bother to offer a reduced bond to E. Jean Carroll.

No one should trust Donald Trump, and Carroll isn’t going to.

Donald Trump owes E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million plus another five million from the original judgment of $5 million, which means that Trump owes her $90 million, and she wants to be paid.

