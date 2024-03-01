Jack Smith Drops Bad News On Trump At Classified Docs Hearing

The DOJ said at the latest hearing on the Trump classified documents case that they have no limitation that would prevent them from trying Trump during the election.

Garrett Haake of NBC News posted:

@KenDilanianNBC reports big news from documents scheduling hearing today is that DOJ says policy about not taking actions close to elections DOES NOT apply post-indictments (so, trials). That means federal Trump trials could be ongoing during fall campaign/voting.

Trump has been hoping that he could run out the clock so that Special Counsel Jack Smith could not try him before the election, but criminal trials are not covered under the DOJ’s policy of not taking action close to an election. This is horrible news for the former president whose entire plan is to delay the federal criminal trials until after the election, so that he can return to the White House and order the federal criminal cases to be dropped.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Special Counsel Jack Smith wants the trial to begin on July 8, and Trump’s lawyers want an August 12 trial date. With four different criminal cases ongoing, the Trump team is trying to use the schedule to create conflicts and bottlenecks that would delay all of his trials.

That isn’t going to happen. There is nothing in DOJ policy that would stop Jack Smith from trying Trump through election day.

One of Trump major assumptions behind his delay tactics has been shot down.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.