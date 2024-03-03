Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Real With Israel On Gaza

Speaking in Alabama, Vice President Kamala Harris took a tougher tone with Israel, while calling for more aid into Gaza and an immediate ceasefire.

Vice President Harris said in Selma, AL:

Yesterday, the Department of Defense carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian assistance. And the United States will continue these airdrops, and we will work on a new route by sea to deliver aid. And the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid.

No excuses.

They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can get through.

The Vice President also called for an immediate ceasefire, “Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire.”

Video:

The Biden administration looks to be getting to the right position. The United States should be the world’s leading advocate for human rights. The administration has been privately lobbying Netanyahu for months on Gaza. He ignored them, so now they are going public.

The White House might not be able to stop Netanyahu, but they can help the suffering people of Gaza, and it is a safe bet that if Netanyahu doesn’t stop, cutting off military aid will be on the table.

