Trump Promises To Harm Kids By Defunding Schools With Vaccine Mandates

Donald Trump revealed a dangerous part of his agenda in Virginia, where he promised to strip federal funding from any schools that mandate vaccinations.

Trump said, “I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial sexual or political content onto our children, and I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.”

Video:

Trump didn’t mention COVID vaccination because the vast majority of public schools don’t require COVID vaccinations. Donald Trump was talking about something much more dangerous. Trump was talking about punishing schools that try to prevent polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, diphtheria, whooping cough, and hepatitis outbreaks.

Essentially, Donald Trump is promising to endanger the health of children to appeal to extremist anti-vaxxers. Trump doesn’t talk much about policy in his campaign speeches, but the policies he touches on are far-right extreme. It is early in the campaign, and most voters won’t start paying any attention until Labor Day, but Donald Trump isn’t hiding anything about what a second term would look like.

Trump is willing to promise to endanger the health and well-being of children if that is what it takes for him to pick up a few more votes.

