Biden Hits A Home Run With An Energetic And Fiery SOTU

President Joe Biden laid out his vision for America in an energetic, passionate, and forceful vision for America and crushed concerns about his age.

Biden slammed Trump on Russia:

What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time. Overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond. If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not.

But Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself. That is all Ukraine is asking. They are not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I am determined to keep it that way.

But now assistance for Ukraine is being blocked by those who want us to walk away from our leadership in the world. It wasnâ€™t that long ago when a Republican President, Ronald Reagan, thundered, â€œMr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, â€œDo whatever the hell you want.” A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. Itâ€™s outrageous. Itâ€™s dangerous. Itâ€™s unacceptable.

For those who were expected a policy-heavy speech, they got the opposite.

They got a President Biden who was firm, defiant, and completely in control of the State Of The Union address. Biden contrasted himself with Trump while talking about what he had done during his term, and the future that he sees for America.

America’s oldest president is also one of its most visionary.

Biden’s optimism shined through and he wore his love and pride for his country on his sleeve.

The speech was a home run, as this looked like a president who deserved to be reelected.

