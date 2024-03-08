Stepford Katie Britt Crashes And Burns In SOTU Rebuttal Disaster

Sen. Katie Britt’s (R-AL) State Of The Union rebuttal joined the GOP weirdo rebuttal hall of fame as she sounded like a Stepford wife.

Video of Britt:

Katie Britt sounds like a Stepford Senator as Republicans keep their streak going of guessing wrong with their rebuttal talking points, “President Biden just doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch under his administration, families are worse off our communities are less safe.” pic.twitter.com/h0zyykz58t â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Britt tried to claim that President Biden was out of touch as she sounded like she had gotten way too much of that Xanax that Trump used to pass out to anyone and everyone from the White House pharmacy.

The remarks were spooky because her facial expressions and tone of voice did not match the words she was saying.

For example, Britt smiles while talking about how American families are hurting:

Trump cultist Katie Britt smiles as she talks about how American families are hurting. pic.twitter.com/nKCtoFRsFM â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024

It all got totally creepy as Britt tried to scare America on immigration while adopting an otherworldly ghost like tone of voice:

#SNL has their cold open this week thanks to Stepford Katie Britt. pic.twitter.com/xpNsFFX10g â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024

Britt was actually trying to use the fundamentalist Christian woman voice. If you’ve ever watched 19 Kids and Counting, you’ve heard Michelle Duggar use that voice. The wife of Speaker Mike Johnson used that voice.

Here is Katie Britt’s real voice:

President Biden needs a reality check. In just a few minutes, I’ll deliver the Republican Response to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/P7aDKU5lwA â€” Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) March 8, 2024

She should have used her real voice. She would not have freaked out America and completely distracted the country from what she was saying.

It has become an annual tradition that Republicans will trot out some weirdo that they claim is a rising star and kill their career with a bizarre SOTU rebuttal.

Katie Britt may have once had a future, but now she is going to be an SNL sketch.

