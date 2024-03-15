Biden Is Done Playing Along With Mike Johnson’s Impeachment

The White House sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson telling him that his impeachment investigation is over.

Axios reported:

The White House sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) early Friday with a clear message: Your impeachment inquiry of President Biden is over.

“It is obviously time to move on, Mr. Speaker. This impeachment is over,” Siskel wrote.

“There is too much important work to be done for the American people to continue wasting time on this charade.”

The reason why there has been minimal complaining from Republicans about documents being turned over is because the White House has been turning over information that was requested.

However, the letter signals that the White House is done, and it is time to move on to other things.

The letter is also a move by the White House to force Johnson and the House Republicans to make a move. Right now, Comer and Jordan are living in an impeachment netherworld. Sure, there technically is an impeachment investigation, and they are supposed to hold a public hearing soon, but the hearing won’t feature any new witnesses or information. It is going to be a rehash of all of the failed witnesses that Oversight Committee Chair Comer has already collected.

The White House wants Johnson to put impeachment on the House floor because they know that it will fail.

President Biden isn’t playing this game anymore, and it is time for Speaker Johnson and House Republicans to either make their move or pack up and end this investigation.

