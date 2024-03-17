Biden Blasts Trump For Threatening America With A Bloodbath

The Biden campaign blasted Trump for threatening America with a bloodbath if he loses the election.

The AP reported on Trump’s Ohio rally:

If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath. … It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned while talking about the impact of offshoring on the country’s auto industry and his plans to increase tariffs on foreign-made cars.

Later, Mr. Trump claimed that, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

The Biden campaign responded to Trump as spokesperson James Singer said, “This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence. He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

The Biden campaign had the perfect response to Trump’s threats. Donald Trump is threatening America because he is the one under threat. Trump’s business empire has crumbled. The former president’s freedom is under threat, and he could become a convicted felon.

Donald Trump knows that he can’t win a free and fair election, so he is trying to scare the American people into supporting him.

Trump is a threat. He is a threat to democracy, freedom, and national security, but those are threats that Republicans never want to discuss.

