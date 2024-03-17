Nancy Pelosi Perfectly Reminds America Of Why Trump Shouldn’t Be President

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reminded America of why Donald Trump should not be president.

Pelosi was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about Trump receiving classified briefings, and she answered:

I have 30 years of intelligence experience in the Congress.

This information is very important, and it is important for it not to be shared. So I would hope they would get some commitment from him, as they do from all of us when we get briefed, that they understand the importance of this information and that it not be shared.

The experience has not been positive with him, but, hopefully, those advising him would say, grow up, live up to your responsibilities. Don’t share this with the Russian foreign minister, as he did in the Oval Office before.

But we have — we just have to win this election, because he’s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There’s something wrong here.

How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn’t what our country is about? Praising Hitler, praising the Russians, honestly, I mean, condemning our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war.

He said, what’s wrong with Russia? They defeated Hitler.

What about the millions of Americans who risked or gave their lives? What about him saying that soldiers buried in Europe, he didn’t want to visit them because they were losers?

This is — there’s something wrong here. There’s something wrong here. So I just say, with all the respect in the world for voters and their right to make their decision, weigh these equities. How much are you concerned about more women — or women having the right to choose or LGBT people having the right to their lives, that you would vote for him?

You wouldn’t even allow him in your house, much less in the White House.

So, in any event, yes, I think he should get the information, but — because he is a candidate for president, but he should be held to a standard that the rest of us all have been.

Video:

Nancy Pelosi perfectly sums up Trump, "You wouldn't even allow him in your house, much less in the White House." pic.twitter.com/JpmWtdwPZV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 17, 2024

In case anyone forgot, because the corporate media spends its time normalizing Trump, the former president has a very long track record of embracing un-American and anti-democracy positions. Former speaker Pelosi laid out just a few of them, and she made it clear that Trump should not be given classified briefings, unless some security steps are taken.

Speaker Pelosi was right. Trump is threat to the American way of life and individual rights and freedoms.

Since the media refuses to cover Trump in this way, it will be up to Democrats to remind voters of the threat that Trump poses to the nation.

