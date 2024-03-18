Russia Returns To Trump’s Campaign With Paul Manafort Comeback

Paul Manafort, who was the centerpiece of the 2016 Trump coordination with Russia, could be brought back to the campaign by the fall.

The Washington Post reported:

Former president Donald Trump is expected to enlist Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, according to four people familiar with the talks.

The job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for the presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations. While no formal decision has been made, the four people described the hiring as expected and said Trump was determined to bring Manafort back into the fold.

Manafort’s connections with Russia and the fact that he shared sensitive campaign data with the Russians led a Senate committee to deem him a counterintelligence threat to the country, but Manafort did prison time for Trump and kept his mouth shut, so Trump sees him as the kind of person that he wants to bring back.

Trump Is Desperate For Money, So Here Comes Paul Manafort And Russia

Trump is desperate for cash. His campaign fundraising is struggling, the Republican Party is nearly broke, and the former president has made it clear that he is open for business. He needs money to pay legal judgments and his ever-mounting legal bills.

It could not be more obvious if Trump wore a sign around his neck that Putin: Deposit Funds Here.

Trump needs Russian money and election interference to have any chance of defeating President Biden. Donald Trump doesn’t have any new strategies or ideas. He is trying to run the 2016 playbook in 2024, and help from Russia via Paul Manafort is critical to that effort.

