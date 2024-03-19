Trump Is Threatening To Deport Prince Harry

Trump said that if he is elected action will be taken against Prince Harry if he lied on his visa application about previous drug use.

Why Is Trump Threatening To Deport Prince Harry?

Trump wants to deport Prince Harry for potentially lying on his visa application.

GB News which is the British equivalent of Newsmax, reported:

Asked by Farage if Harry should have “special privileges” if the authorities find that he’d lied on his Visa application, Trump said: “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Farage questioned: “Appropriate action? Which might meanâ€¦not staying in America?”

To which Trump said: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Some of this may be attributed to Trump’s trolling for attention, but there is a larger point both for the United States and the world. It is easy to see Trump kicking Prince Harry out of the country to make an example out of one of the most famous people in the world and scare other legal immigrants in the United States.

Trump has long believed that he can scare immigrants out of coming to the US with high-profile examples.

It is a policy that failed when he was president, but Trump is set to double down on it if he returns to the White House.

There has been a line of thought that if he returns to the presidency, Trump won’t stop at staging mass deportations of immigrants who are in the country illegally, but he will also seek to revoke the visas of legal migrants.

Donald Trump’s immigration policies hurt US businesses and the economy four years ago, as key US industries couldn’t find enough workers without immigrants.

The United States has needed an immigration policy overhaul for four decades. There is a balance between legal immigration and security that can be achieved. Donald Trump’s policy of kicking all of the immigrants out is not it.

Prince Harry likely has nothing to worry about as it is still a long shot that Trump will return to the presidency, but Trump’s immigration extremism is on the ballot in 2024.