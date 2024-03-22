Thanks To Marjorie Taylor Greene, Democrats Have Mike Johnson Where They Want Him

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate has given House Democrats leverage over Speaker Mike Johnson to get Ukraine aid passed.

Greene’s motion to vacate is because she is outraged over the fact that 2/3 of the House passed a bill to keep the government funded.

House Democrats have been ready for Greene to make good on her threat for weeks.

During a March 10, 2024 appearance om CBS’s Face The Nation, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries suggested that Democrats would be open to helping Johnson keep his job if he put a Ukraine aid bill on the House floor.

Rep. Jeffries said when asked how Democrats would vote if a motion to vacate came to the House floor, “I have made the observation that I believe there are a reasonable number of members, if the Speaker were to do the right thing, that donâ€™t believe that he should fall as a result of it.”

In other words, if Johnson wants to keep his job, he needs to put a Ukraine aid bill on the House floor for a vote.

The end result of Greene’s attempt to boot Johnson could very well be the passage of aid to Ukraine that she opposes.

Speaker Johnson will likely need Democratic votes is she goes forward with the motion to vacate.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) told CNN why he would vote against the motion to vacate, “Because this is absurd. He’s getting kicked out for doing the right thing. Getting the keeping the government open. It has two-thirds support of the congress, and the idea that he would be kicked out by these jokers is absurd.”

Video:

Several Dems signaling theyâ€™ll save Mike Johnson â€” especially if he moves on Ukraine aid.

Tom Suozzi tells me he will vote to save him pic.twitter.com/8y53xNEb1j â€” Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2024

If Mike Johnson wants to keep his job, he better give Democrats what they want, because Marjorie Taylor Greene is ready to kick him to the curb.

