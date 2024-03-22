Marjorie Taylor Greene interacts with Jamie Raskin.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion To Vacate To Fire Mike Johnson

During the vote on the government funding bill, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) handed a resolution to the parliamentarian after threatening to file a motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson.

Greene did file a motion to vacate against Johnson.

Before the vote, Greene was complaining on the House floor about the government funding bill:

Greene has been threatening Speaker Johnson for months, but House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries opened the door to potentially saving Johnson on a motion to vacate if he agrees to a vote on aid for Ukraine, Democrats wouldn’t vote as a caucus to keep Johnson, but Jeffries would likely allow members to vote their conscience, which would allow some Democrats in red districts the freedom to vote to keep Johnson around, and that would probably be enough to save him.

The motion to vacate would throw the House back into chaos, but it appears that is what is going to happen as allies of Greene’s are telling reporters to “tune in” to the House floor.

Things may be about to get very interesting in the House.

