Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion To Vacate To Fire Mike Johnson

During the vote on the government funding bill, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) handed a resolution to the parliamentarian after threatening to file a motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted:

🚨BREAKING NEWS — MTG chatting with the floor staff, just handed a piece of paper with a resolution to the parliamentarian staff. She threatened earlier to file a motion to vacate….@bresreports and i just witnessed it. To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024

Greene did file a motion to vacate against Johnson.

Before the vote, Greene was complaining on the House floor about the government funding bill:

No Republican in good conscience can vote for the uniparty minibus. This is not a Republican bill. It is a Chuck Schumer, Democrat-controlled bill coming from the “Republican-controlled” House. The Speaker of the House should not bring it to the floor. pic.twitter.com/EGosNo5Sz7 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 22, 2024

Greene has been threatening Speaker Johnson for months, but House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries opened the door to potentially saving Johnson on a motion to vacate if he agrees to a vote on aid for Ukraine, Democrats wouldn’t vote as a caucus to keep Johnson, but Jeffries would likely allow members to vote their conscience, which would allow some Democrats in red districts the freedom to vote to keep Johnson around, and that would probably be enough to save him.

The motion to vacate would throw the House back into chaos, but it appears that is what is going to happen as allies of Greene’s are telling reporters to “tune in” to the House floor.

Things may be about to get very interesting in the House.

