Trump Is Falling Apart As Bond Deadline Approaches

Donald Trump is not doing well as the deadline for him to post his $454 million fraud bond approaches.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Judge in the A.G. case FRAUDULENTLY UNDERVALUED MAR-A-LAGO AT $18,000,000 IN ORDER TO CREATE HIS FAKE NARRATIVE. HE IS GROSSSLY INCOMPETENT AND CORRUPT! I SHOULD HAVE ZERO FINE.

Leticia James has a TERRIBLE RECORD ON VIOLENT CRIME AS NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL. BUT AT LEAST SHE GOES AFTER TRUMP FOR DOING ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG!

Sunday’s posts are probably the opening salvos of what could be a complete tirade.

Based on what Eric Trump said on the ever Trump friendly, Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, the Trumps can’t get the money for the fraud bond. Eric Trump claimed that he was laughed at by bond companies when he talked to them about securing the fraud bond.

Trump has been reportedly been holed up in his Florida club which has an appraised value of $18 million, trying to scheme up ways to get the bond money.

Nothing has worked because no one in their right mind is going to secure $454 million for a guy who is trying to appeal a fraud conviction.

All of this could have been easily resolved if Donald Trump was as rich as he claimed. Trump needs a bond because he doesn’t have $454 million cash. Trump can’t get a bond because he doesn’t have the assets to secure it.

Things are about to get very ugly for Donald Trump and the Trump family on Monday, because the myth of all that the Trump family is wealthy, is about to be destroyed.

