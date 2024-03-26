This Is What Leadership Looks Like: Biden On Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

President Biden’s leadership was on display as he vowed that the Francis Scott Key Bridge will be rebuilt and he intends for the federal government to pay for it.

The President said, “I want to say, we’re with you. We’re going to stay with you as long as it takes. Like the governor said, you’re Maryland tough, you’re Baltimore strong and we’re going to get through this together. And I promise most were not leaving. ”

President Biden vowed to protect the jobs that are impacted by the port closing, and told the people of Maryland that is his expectation that the federal government will pay for the bridge to be rebuilt, “My transportation secretary is there now. As I told Governor Moore, I’m directing my team to move heaven and Earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible, and we’re going to work hand in hand to support Maryland and give them whenever they asked for. We’re going to work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs. It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of the reconstruction of that bridge. I expect the congress to support my effort.”

Video of President Biden:

Biden’s strength and leadership in these situations might make it easy for some to forget how bad Trump and his administration were at the basics of governing. Handling an accident or a natural disaster is Presidency 101. The basics of the job necessitate an ability for the federal government to effectively be there and help states and localities with accidents or disasters happen.

For four years, Trump consistently failed to meet this basis standard of presidential competence.

With Biden as president, the American people can trust that the federal government will be there if tragedy strikes.

That is not something that could be said while Donald Trump was in office.

The Francis Scott Bridge collapse is an example of why presidential leadership matters.

