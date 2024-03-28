1/6 Cop Killer Trump Shows Up At Police Officer Wake To Tout “Law And Order”

Trump showed up at a wake for a police officer to talk about how the killing of police officers must stop, after he incited the 1/6 attack that killed police officers.

Trump said, “We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently, because this is not working. This is happening way too often.”

Video:

President Trump: “We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order…because this is not working. This is happening too often.” pic.twitter.com/k5MQutyEsw To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. â€” MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 28, 2024

This is same Donald Trump whose actions before and during 1/6/2021 resulted in the deaths of five police officers.

As The New York Times reported, the 1/6 attack led to the deaths of five police officers:

In the days and weeks after the riot, five police officers who had served at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died.

– Officer Brian D. Sicknick of the Capitol Police, who was attacked by the mob, died on Jan. 7.

– Officer Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department killed himself after the attack.

– Officer Howard S. Liebengood of the Capitol Police also died by suicide four days afterward.

A bipartisan Senate report, released in June, found that the seven deaths were connected to the Capitol attack. But the report was issued a month before two Metropolitan Police officers â€” Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag â€” died by suicide in July.

If Donald Trump doesn’t organize and incite the mob to attack the Capitol as part of his plot to remain in power by delaying the certification of the 2020, it is possible that each of these five police officers might still be alive today.

Donald Trump is currently being sued by seven Capitol police officers for the 1/6 attack.

Friends and family of the officers who lost their lives due to the 1/6 attack or the trauma caused by the attack have said that Trump played a significant role in the deaths.

Trump is no friend of law enforcement and his publicity stunt on Thursday should not reported on without mentioning the police blood that he has on his hands from the 1/6 attack.

