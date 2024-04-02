Coups Have Consequences As John Eastman Is Disbarred

Former Trump lawyer and coup architect John Eastman can no longer practice law in California.

The New Republic reported:

It’s official: John Eastman, Trump’s former lawyer, can no longer practice law in California pending his appeal through the state’s courts.

As of Tuesday, Eastman is listed as “not eligible to practice law” on the State Bar of California’s website. The move comes three days after State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland recommended that Eastman’s law license be put on “involuntary inactive” status.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Eastman’s disbarment was recommended by a judge last week. Eastman can appeal through the court system in California, but those appeals are unlikely to be successful. The odds are that Eastman is unlikely to ever be able to practice law again in the state. There are 49 other states where he could be licensed, but bar associations usually don’t welcome disbarred lawyers with open arms.

The odds are that Eastman is finished as a licensed attorney, as he is yet another example of someone who did Trump’s bidding and took the fall for the criminal scheme, while Trump has so far evaded consequences.

Disbarment is not as good as a stretch in prison, but attempting to overthrow the government should have consequences.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.